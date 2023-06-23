PAC chair Brian Stanley TD formally proposes hearing next week with RTÉ

Sinn Féin TD and chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Brian Stanley, has today formally proposed a hearing with RTÉ and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media next Thursday 29th June at 1.30pm.

Teachta Stanley said:

“As Chair of the PAC, I have called for RTÉ and the Department to come before the committee next Thursday for an immediate and full examination of the hidden and undisclosed payments to a senior presenter.

“We will be demanding that the executive board of RTÉ attend the hearing. What has happened under their watch is utterly unacceptable and yet another serious breach of trust between our national broadcaster and the public.

“Dee Forbes also has an obligation to come before the committee. We were told yesterday that Ms Forbes was on annual leave. Today we have been told that she is suspended.

“There is a serious credibility issue here. There is an onus and an obligation on Ms Forbes to attend and I expect her to be there.

“The PAC has been misled by RTÉ representatives, including Ms Forbes. What has occurred is a betrayal of trust and we are demanding a full explanation from those directly involved.”