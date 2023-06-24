Kelly condemns attempts to intimidate Michael Long

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has condemned attempts to intimidate an Alliance Councillor in East Belfast who spoke out against violent sectarian and Nazi symbols associated with a loyalist bonfire.

And he said that all forms of hate crime and intimidation are wrong.

The party’s policing spokesperson said:

“I extend my solidarity to Alliance Councillor Michael Long and his party colleagues at an office which was targeted with graffiti after he spoke out against displays of hatred at a loyalist bonfire.

“Intimidation and hate crime is absolutely wrong, whether it is associated with bonfires or flags being used to intimidate or mark out territory, or the destruction of prison service posters in Derry.

“Everyone in this society should be able to carry out their work free from intimidation and harassment and the PSNI must do all in its power to bring those responsible for hate crime and intimidation before the courts.”