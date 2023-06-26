‘Local businesses need Executive formed now’ – Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has said local businesses need an Executive formed quickly to seize the huge economic opportunities available to us to create jobs and strengthen the economy.

Speaking after meeting with businesses leaders at Stormont today, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“Today we met with representatives from the local Chambers of Commerce and a wide range of business representatives on the current political situation.

“The clear and collective message from our local businesses is that they need the Executive up and running now to seize the economic opportunities available to us and to tackle the challenges facing businesses from rising costs.

“We now have access to both the EU and British markets – circumstances that are the envy of economies all over the world – that presents us with a major competitive advantage as a result of the recent Protocol deal.

“This huge economic opportunity can help existing businesses to thrive by creating jobs and expanding their operations, but also to attract more inward investment, particularly as the eyes of the world remain on the north as we celebrate 25 years of peace.

“It is clear we need an Economy Minister in place to grasp those opportunities, and to be totally focused on driving investment, creating jobs and strengthening the economy.

“One party’s blockade of the Assembly is hampering that work from getting underway, and as a result is having a negative impact on efforts by businesses to expand.

“Sinn Féin remains ready to form an Executive, to work with all parties and local businesses to strengthen the economy and immediately restore Government that will work for the people.”