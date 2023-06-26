Family of Patsy Kelly entitled to truth and justice - Begley



Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has said the family of murdered councillor Patsy Kelly are entitled to an inquest to uncover the truth about his killing.

The West Tyrone MP was speaking after the High Court heard that the Attorney General is to reconsider her decision not to order a fresh inquest.

The West Tyrone MP said:

“Patsy Kelly’s family has a right to the truth and an investigation to uncover exactly what happened to their husband and father.

“Given the findings of the Police Ombudsman’s report into how Patsy was abducted and killed, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder, it is clear that a fresh inquest is needed.

“Patsy Kelly’s family has shown huge courage, dignity and determination in their campaign for truth and justice over the past five decades since his death.

“They are entitled to a fresh investigation to uncover the truth about his murder.”