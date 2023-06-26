Work to build homes must not be jeopardised by Tory cuts - Ní Chuilín

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has said work to build more homes in areas most in need must not be jeopardised by savage Tory cuts.

Speaking after meeting the Department for Communities with MLAs Ciara Ferguson, Aisling Reilly and MP Paul Maskey today, the North Belfast MLA said:

“Sinn Féin met with the Department of Communities today on a range of issues facing people and communities right now, not least growing waiting lists for homes.

“We made it clear to officials that work to build more homes in areas most in need, like Derry, West Belfast and North Belfast, must not be jeopardised because of savage Tory cuts.

“Building more social and affordable homes and working to tackle homelessness must continue to be a priority for the Department going forward.

“Cruel Tory cuts on public services have attacked community services and left staff facing huge uncertainty, particularly as living costs continue to rise.

“We also raised ongoing issues with disability benefit assessment and the humiliating experiences that people have had, and the need to retain tribunal services in Belfast.”