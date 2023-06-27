Just 72% of CAMHS beds are operational - Mark Ward TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Mental Health, Mark Ward TD, has expressed disappointment with government over reduced Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) bed capacity.

Teachta Ward was speaking after receiving a response to a Parliamentary Question, which stated that operational inpatient bed capacity in CAMHS was just 72%.

The Dublin Mid-West TD said:

“I am really disappointed with the current capacity figures for CAMHS beds.

“The response that I received from a parliamentary question this week confirmed that operational capacity for CAMHS beds is currently at 72%.

“There are 72 beds in four inpatient CAMHS facilities but only 51 of these beds are open at present.

“Staffing reasons, including having appropriately trained staff, has been cited as a main contributor in many of the national facilities.

“The panel system of recruitment operated by the HSE is not working and needs an urgent review.

“This is simply not good enough during a children’s mental health emergency. With waiting lists for CAMHS exceeding 4500 children waiting for psychology appointments.

“Over 15,000 children are waiting on primary care psychology, with almost 6,000 children waiting over a year for an appointment.

“72% CAMHS bed capacity is unacceptable and is another failure by government in children’s mental health.

“The government is not treating this emergency with the urgency that is required. Children and their families are being left behind.”

