DUP's blockade Executive will result in children going hungry this summer - Sheehan



Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the DUP’s continued blockade to the Executive and Assembly is heartless and condemns thousands of school children to going without much-needed hot meals during the school holidays.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“The lack of an Executive and an onslaught of education cuts means that thousands of families will go without vital holiday hunger payments this summer.

“These payments are a lifeline for families that depend on free school meals and help ensure that children get a hot meal during the school holidays.

“Many families are already struggling with increasing mortgage costs, increasing food costs and rising utility bills, so stripping this payment away will only add to the hardship they are facing.

“The DUP’s continued blockade of the Executive is heartless and irresponsible.

“We need an Executive formed now and parties working together around the table to tackle holiday hunger, to support families and legislate to end the constant cliff-edge over these payments.”