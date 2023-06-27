PSNI must respect rights of children and follow the rules on strip-searching - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said the findings of the Policing Board's investigation into the strip searching of children is concerning.

The Mid-Ulster MLA said:

"We welcome the publication of the Policing Board’s human rights review into the abuse of strip-search powers on children and young people in police custody.

"There are a number of concerning statistics in the report, such as most searches finding nothing illegal. And the overwhelming majority of searches took place without an appropriate adult present.

"Strip searching is one of the most intrusive interactions that occur between police and a child or young person.

"It is hard to figure out what would create the kind of urgency that you can't wait for an appropriate adult.

"We have consistently raised our concerns around these strip-searches. And we will keep this issue under review to make sure the recommendations and learning identified are fully implemented.”