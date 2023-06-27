DUP should end blockade of Executive and get back to work - Murphy

Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy has called on the DUP to immediately end its blockade of the Executive and get back to work with other parties to tackle the challenges facing public services.

Responding to remarks by Jeffrey Donaldson at the Centre for Brexit Policy today, Conor Murphy said:

“Negotiations between the EU and the British Government are now over, the deal is done and legislation is enacted in Europe and Britain.

“It’s time to move forward, and to seize the unique opportunities now available to create jobs, strengthen the economy and to build a better future.

“The north has a competitive advantage that is the envy of economies the world over through the unique ability to trade in both the British and EU markets. Failure to utilise that advantage through a local economy minister because one party won’t turn up for work is not acceptable.

“What the public need to hear from the DUP leader now is when will his party end its blockade of the Assembly and Executive so that parties can work together to deliver for people.

“Families facing increased food, heating and housing costs, holiday hunger and uncertainty around their children’s education, can’t wait any longer.

“Sinn Féin is ready to get to work immediately to fix the chronic problems facing health, education and all public services as a result of cruel and savage Tory cuts from London.”