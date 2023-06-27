DUP refusal to rejoin Executive reckless and irresponsible – Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said that distraction politics by the DUP is causing a further erosion of public services and adding to the suffering and worry of businesses, workers and families across the north.

The party's Brexit spokesperson said:

“The DUP's ongoing intransigence around the Windsor Framework is hurting our communities which are enduring savage Tory cuts across education, health, infrastructure and other public services.

“The DUP's endorsement of proposals which have already been rejected throughout the EU -British Government Brexit negotiations is a futile exercise.

“It is designed to distract from their refusal to rejoin the Executive and work together with other ministers to support workers and families and deliver stable and reliable public services.

“The Windsor Framework provides us with a huge competitive advantage and has been endorsed and welcomed by all sectors across our economy.

“It is a pathway to prosperity for the north's businesses, providing access to the world's largest markets unimpeded. It is therefore reckless and irresponsible of the DUP to gamble with this unprecedented opportunity for our businesses and economy.

“The onus is on the DUP to return to the Assembly, the Executive and the north-south bodies so we put into action plans to maximise on the promise of the Windsor Framework; and in the more immediate term, take hold of the burgeoning crises across all of our public services."