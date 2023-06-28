Iceland workers must be paid in full - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Enterprise, Trade, and Employment, Louise O’Reilly TD, has called on the Taoiseach to ensure the food retailer Iceland pays staff what they are owed in terms of wages and holiday pay.

Speaking in the Dáil this afternoon, Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Earlier this year the food retailer Iceland changed ownership.

“Since the takeover there has been sustained allegations of poor management, a lack of communication, and intimidation of workers.

“This situation culminated with the company entering examinership last week.

“Following that news, Sinn Féin stated that workers must be front and centre of the examinership process.

“However, the situation has deteriorated for the workers with staff across several stores being told they no longer have a job, with wages and holiday pay outstanding.

“The mistreatment of workers has been a hallmark of the new ownership and staff have not received any clarity on the future operations of the company or when they will receive monies owed.

“It is essential that the government do not allow the continued mistreatment of these workers and withholding of wages.

“The Taoiseach, through the Minister for Enterprise, must contact the management of the company and instruct that all monies owed to workers be paid without delay.

“I offer my continued support, and that of Sinn Féin, to the workers, their families, and their communities.”