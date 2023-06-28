GAA Championship fixtures should be free to view right across Ireland - Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanad group leader, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has called for important GAA Championship games to be made free to view for audiences right across Ireland.

In the Seanad tomorrow morning, Senator Ó Donnghaile will call on the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, to raise the issue of GAAGO paywalls directly with the GAA and RTÉ.

Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“Tomorrow in the Seanad, I will be asking the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, whether she believes that, in the midst of an existing cost of living crisis, important GAA Championship fixtures should be free to view for audiences across Ireland.

“The fact that this Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final double-header between Kerry and Tyrone and between Armagh and Monaghan are only available through the paywall service GAAGO has caused great frustration among GAA fans right across the country.

“To have games of this importance behind a paywall, to me, goes against everything that the GAA should stand for.

“Our games should be accessible to everyone.

“I am asking that the paywall for games of this importance be lifted so that they may be viewed and enjoyed by GAA fans across Ireland - supporters should not be discriminated against because they cannot afford to pay for GAAGO.

“I am asking for the Minister to raise the concerns expressed by audiences directly with the GAA and RTÉ."