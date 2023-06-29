Delargy pays tribute to family of Daniel Hegarty

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has paid tribute to the family of Daniel Hegarty for their determined campaign for truth and justice.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after the Court of Appeal quashed the decision not to prosecute the soldier who killed him.

Pádraig Delargy said:

“For over 50 years, the family of Daniel Hegarty have led a determined campaign for truth and justice.

“Daniel Hegarty was only 15-years-old when he was shot twice in the head by a soldier in 1972.

“The Hegarty family’s demand for truth and justice will not stop, and I want to offer our full support to them in whatever steps they take next.

“The British government should scrap its flawed legacy bill which is a cynical and cruel attempt to close the door on families who have a right to truth and justice.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner.”