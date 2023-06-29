Ní Chuilín welcomes determination on contentious loyalist parade in North Belfast

Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has welcomed a determination by the Parades Commission on a contentious loyalist parade in North Belfast.

The North Belfast MLA said:

“An Orange Lodge in Ligoniel had applied for a parade to go up the Crumlin Road on 12 July.

“I welcome a determination by the Parades Commission that the parade will not pass beyond the junction of Woodvale Parade and Woodvale Junction.

“This is the latest breach of an agreement in 2016 between the Crumlin Ardoyne Residents Association and the three Ligoniel lodges which has brought almost seven years of peace to the Crumlin Road and eased community tensions.

“Residents have had peace for seven years now and rightly raised concerns about this parade and lodged an objection with the support of Sinn Féin representatives in the area.

"Sinn Féin will continue to monitor all applications for parades which fall outside the 2016 Agreement.”