New bonuses for top civil servants must be ruled out – Rose Conway-Walsh TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform has called on the government to rule out any move to bring in end-of-contract bonuses of the most senior civil servants.

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“It is highly concerning that the government this week were presented with a review into Senior Civil Servants' pay and recruitment that recommended an end-of-contract bonus of up to 255,000 euro.

“Paschal Donohue as the Minister for Public Expenditure needs to come out a categorically rule out end of contract bonuses being implemented by this government.

“We are living in a cost-of-living crisis. All energy should be directed to supporting ordinary workers.

“High earners in both the public and private sector are largely insulated from the hardship caused by the rising cost of living.

“We should be working to close the gap of ordinary workers’ wages and top earners rather than handing out bonuses.”