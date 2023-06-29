Begley welcomes news fresh inquest will be held into murder of Patsy Kelly

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has welcomed news that a fresh inquest will be held into the murder of councillor Patsy Kelly.

Speaking after a ruling by the Attorney General today, the West Tyrone MP said:

“News that a fresh inquest will be held into the 1974 murder of independent nationalist councillor Patsy Kelly in Trillick is welcome.

“This is the right decision given the damning findings in the Police Ombudsman report on Patsy’s abduction, the levels of cover-up and collusion involved, and the RUC’s failure to properly investigate this brutal murder.

“Today’s decision is testament to the Kelly family who have campaigned for almost five decades with courage and determination to uncover the truth.

“I will continue to stand with Patsy Kelly’s family as they continue with their efforts to achieve truth and justice for their husband and father.”