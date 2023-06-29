Sinn Féin MEP MacManus criticises EPP and far-right for binning compromise text on Nature Restoration Law
Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has expressed disappointment following the EPP, Fine Gael’s group in the European Parliament, and the far right, binning the compromise text on the Nature Restoration Law. Sinn Féin will push for the compromise text to be tabled again in the July plenary session.
MacManus said:
“The outcome of this tight 44/44 vote is particularly disappointing and was a lost opportunity for the EPP and the far-right to be on the right side of this issue if they had backed the agreed compromise text. Even EU member state governments, including most of those led by the EPP, reached an agreement on the Nature Restoration Law on 20 June.”
“We have seen many weather crises across Europe so far this summer, with extreme weather events bringing both drought and flooding to parts of Ireland. These conditions are detrimental to food security, food availability and affordability, with the livelihoods of local fishers and farmers threatened. There is no doubting Climate change is now a lived reality. As is the biodiversity crisis. Together they pose a long-term existential threat to our producers.”
“By rejecting this text, Fine Gael’s group the EPP, and the far-right also rejected new funding for our producers, national socio-economic impact assessment for Ireland, voluntary rewetting, and public participation by local citizens and stakeholders alike in the preparation and design of any national plan. Their rejection is irrational. They stated that since the Agricultural Committee vote in May, that improvements needed to be made. Sinn Féin and like-minded partners then engaged and pushed for these improvements that addressed farmers’ concerns. These improvements were accepted, yet the EPP and far-right still walked out of the negotiations and binned the compromise.”
“People and nature lost today, but Sinn Féin will fight for both in plenary.” ENDS