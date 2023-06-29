MacManus commends work of Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has commended the team at Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon for their work in supporting the local community. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after a recent visit to Bridgeways FRC alongside his Sinn Féin colleague Lorcan Keown.



MEP MacManus said:



“I was pleased to visit Bridgeways FRC with my colleague Lorcan Keown recently. We had a very positive engagement with Emer and the team there and I want to commend them for their fantastic work in supporting the local community in Ballymahon."



“Bridgeways FRC provide a wide range of supports and services to local people such as counselling, family support and a number of support groups to name but a few.



“This work is vital for addressing social exclusion, poverty, assisting marginalised groups and providing equal opportunities to all. It underlines the need for Bridgeways FRC and other community sector organisations to be protected and adequately resourced so that they can continue to provide these invaluable services. Sinn Féin will continue to highlight the need to support family resource centres in Co Longford and across the State.” ENDS



