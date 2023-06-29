GAA games should be accessible to everyone across Ireland - Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin Seanad group leader, Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile, has said GAA games should be accessible to everyone across Ireland.

Speaking in the Seanad, where he raised the issue in a Commencement Matter this morning, Seanadóir Ó Donnghaile said:

“The fact that this Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship quarter-final double-header between Kerry and Tyrone and between Armagh and Monaghan are only available through the paywall service GAAGO has caused great frustration among GAA fans right across the country.

“RTÉ is meant to be the public service broadcaster, and these are our national games.

“I accept that RTÉ cannot show every single game across its two stations but it would be appropriate for it to find other platforms, such as GAAGO, on which to broadcast the matches - but the paywall for games of this importance should be lifted so that they may be viewed and enjoyed by GAA fans across Ireland - supporters should not be discriminated against during a cost-of-living crisis when money is already tight because they cannot afford to pay for GAAGO.

“The GAA, which is meant to be community-led and rooted for its members, also has a responsibility in this regard.

“To have games of this importance behind a paywall, to me, goes against everything that the GAA should stand for.

“The Minister has a responsibility to raise the concerns expressed by audiences directly with the GAA and RTÉ."