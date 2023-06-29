€4.3 Million PEACE Allocation To Cavan Will Be Hugely Beneficial - MacManus
€4.3 Million PEACE Allocation To Cavan Will Be Hugely Beneficial - MacManusSinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that the €4.3 million allocated as part of the PEACE PLUS programme for County Cavan will be hugely beneficial to local community organisations. The Midlands Northwest representative was speaking after meeting with officials from Cavan County Council who gave him an overview of the EU funding programme within the County.
MEP MacManus said:
“I was pleased to meet with officials from Cavan County Council recently to discuss the PEACE funding programme and the positive work that the Council will support across County Cavan through this programme."
“PEACE PLUS is the successor to the recent PEACE programmes and is divided into six key themes: Building Peaceful and Thriving Communities, Delivering Socio-Economic Regeneration and Transformation, Empowering and Investing in our Young People, Healthy and Inclusive Communities, Supporting a Sustainable and Better Connected Future, and Building and Embedding Partnership and Collaboration."
“It is a very important EU funding programme for the border region and having previously worked on PEACE funded projects, I can attest to how beneficial the funding is to the communities that need it. It is important for developing both cross-border and cross-community relationships and is a hugely positive contribution from the European Union to the peace process."
“Cavan has been allocated over €4.3 million as part of the PEACE PLUS programme for capital projects, and this will be hugely beneficial to local community organisations."
“I would like to thank Cavan County Council for providing me with an overview of the programme and I wish them well as they work on this programme in the time ahead. ENDSSee attached photograph from Cavan County Council Offices of (L-R): Brendan Jennings (Director of Services), Chris MacManus MEP, Jane Crudden (PEACE Programme Manager), John Donohue (Senior Executive Officer), Cllr Paddy McDonald