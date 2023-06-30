Archibald condemns Portrush security alert

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned those responsible for a security alert in Hopefield Grove in Portrush which caused chaos for residents.

The East Derry MLA said:

“A number of homes were evacuated after a suspicious object was found in Hopefield Grove, Portrush on Thursday evening.

"This is senseless behaviour that has served only to cause chaos for residents and demonstrates a total disregard for the community.

“Those responsible for these incidents have absolutely nothing to offer our society, it needs to stop now.

“I understand the Police are now treating this incident as a hate crime.

“It is outrageous that anyone would be targeted in this manner because of their ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.

“I would urge anyone with any information to bring it forward to the PSNI."