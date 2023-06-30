Kimmins welcomes news fresh inquest will be held into murder of Robert Anderson

Sinn Féin MLA Liz Kimmins has welcomed news that a fresh inquest will be held into the murder of Robert Anderson.

Speaking after a ruling by the Attorney General today, the Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“Today’s announcement that a fresh inquest will finally be held into the murder of Newry man, Robert Anderson in 1971 by the British Army.

“This is the right decision given the clear flaws in the original investigation, including unresolved disputes over the events that took place and the need to properly question military witnesses about the actions of the army on that night.

“Today’s ruling is a testament to the strength, courage and perseverance of Margaret and the wider Anderson family who have campaigned for decades for truth and justice for Robert.

“We will continue to stand with the Anderson family in their efforts to uncover the truth about his murder,

"The British government should scrap its flawed legacy bill which is a cynical and cruel attempt to close the door on families who have a right to truth and justice through access to coronial inquests and Article 2 compliant investigations.

“The legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House by the two governments and political parties in 2014 should be implemented in a human rights' compliant manner."