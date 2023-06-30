DUP’s Assembly boycott in direct opposition to the wishes of the majority - Kearney

Sinn Féin MLA Declan Kearney has said that the DUP's ongoing boycott of the assembly is in direct opposition to the expressed wishes of the majority of people.

The party's Brexit spokesperson said:

“The most recent polling from Queen's University shows 61 per cent of respondents believe that the Protocol and the Windsor Framework are protecting the north from the worst impacts of Brexit.

“This belief is borne out by the latest economic data showing that while GDP growth in all other regions is lagging, the north's economic output is expanding, with two consecutive quarters of recorded growth, and an expectation that this pattern will continue.

“The Protocol and its Windsor Framework clearly provide the means with which to expand on these growth trends due to the access provided to two of the world's largest markets and the associated competitive advantage.

“This is a time of unprecedented economic and investment potential for the north. The DUP's ongoing recklessness is endangering this opportunity for businesses, workers and families across the north.

“The DUP boycott of the assembly must end immediately so that the potential available through proper implementation of the Protocol and Windsor Framework can be fully realised, and help mitigate the economic and social crisis currently impacting on citizens and public services in the north.”