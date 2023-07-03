Tory bill to ban Palestinian solidarity measures callous and counterproductive - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Matt Carthy TD, has described a Tory Bill seeking to ban local authorities and public bodies in Britain and the north of Ireland from conducting Palestinian solidarity measures as ‘callous and counterproductive’.

Introduced by leading Brexiter, Michael Gove, the Bill is today set to go through its second reading in the House of Commons.

Teachta Carthy said:

“The British government must not succeed in the banning of solidarity measures with the Palestinian people.

“The elected members of local authorities have the right to choose who they do business with, and especially to ensure that public monies for which they have oversight of are not spent supporting what is internationally recognised as an illegal occupation.

“Only today Israel has begun what has been described as the largest military operation in the Palestinian territories in years with reports suggesting the involvement of up to 2,000 troops, and that at least seven Palestinians have been killed already.

“International pressure is required to end Israeli aggression. The proposed legislation introduced by leading Brexiter, Michael Gove, is callous and counterproductive. It will send a message to Israel that it can continue to disregard international law. Rather than preferential trade treatment for Israel, governments and local authorities must be holding the regime to account.

“This is why Sinn Féin recently introduced the Illegal Israeli Settlements Divestment Bill 2023 which would mandate the Irish government to divest from companies which derive profits from the Occupied Territories.

“Sinn Féin for our part will continue to show solidarity and support to the Palestinian people, regardless of any Tory attempts to ban such practices.”