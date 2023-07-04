Assembly must be restored to help cut school costs for families - Mason

Sinn Féin MLA Cathy Mason has said the Assembly must be restored now to help cut school costs for families.

Speaking after meeting with school principals today with party colleague Danny Baker MLA, Cathy Mason said:

“Sinn Féin want to legislate to make school uniforms more affordable and help cut back school costs for families.

“Today, we met with school principals on the pressures facing families over the holidays and ahead of schools returning in September, particularly as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

“Despite these pressures, savage Tory cuts to education, particularly affecting our most vulnerable school children, have continued. Tens of thousands of children and families have been left without vital holiday hunger payments this summer.

“Children, families and our schools need the Assembly and Executive formed now so that parties can work together to protect our public services and progress legislation to help cut back school costs for families.

“That is the clear message coming from our schools, and I once again urge the DUP to end its blockade on the Executive and stop holding up this important work.”