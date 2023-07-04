Action to end violence against women and girls must be a priority for all — Michelle O’Neill

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed the publication of the Ending Violence Against Women and Girls strategy and action plan for consultation and said action on ending violence against women and girls must be a priority for us all.

Michelle O’Neill MLA said:

"This is a landmark day with the publication of the strategy and action plan on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls for consultation.

"The development of the strategy has involved a wide range of groups and organisations and I am delighted that everyone will now have the opportunity to have their say on it.

"Every day, women and girls face violence in the form of domestic and sexual abuse, stalking, harassment and everyday misogyny and sexism.

"As a society, we must work together to demand and deliver change; women and girls should never feel unsafe at home, in schools, online, in the workplace or anywhere.

"We need to work together to end this.

"This strategy is so important and I would encourage you to have your say in shaping what will be a vital piece of work for a reformed Executive.”