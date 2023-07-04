Revelations of further RTÉ barter accounts deeply concerning - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Media and member of the Public Accounts Committee, Imelda Munster TD, has said the revelations tonight that further barter accounts exist at RTÉ is “extremely concerning”.

Teachta Munster said:

“We were promised all information requested by the Oireachtas Media Committee at last week’s meeting would be forthcoming from RTÉ. That has not happened.

“The revelation tonight, with no further details, that more controversial barter accounts exist at RTÉ is extremely concerning. Unfortunately it is not surprising.

“We now need full transparency. All of the details must be published without delay.

“Minister Catherine Martin has been given the runaround and urgently needs to get to grips with this situation. The fact it took over a week to make a decision about the appointment of an external auditor - when it was clear that was needed from the start of this controversy - is telling.

“The situation is now farcical, and this scandal is getting worse with every passing day.”