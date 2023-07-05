Urgent Need For Investment In Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure Across Galway - MacManus

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has called for urgent investment in wastewater treatment infrastructure across County Galway. The Midlands Northwest representative argues that potentially hundreds of new homes have been lost as a result of the failure to provide wastewater infrastructure in towns and villages across Galway. MacManus was speaking after meeting with the County Council Climate Action Officer on a recent visit to Galway, alongside his Sinn Féin colleagues Mairéad Farrell TD and Louis O’Hara.



MEP MacManus said:

“I was pleased to meet with Galway County Council’s Climate Action Officer Tina Ryan recently with my colleagues Mairéad Farrell and Louis O’Hara."



“Our discussion focused on the need to address wastewater treatment issues which have prevented the delivery of new housing across County Galway."



“Villages such as Corofin, Abbeyknockmoy and Ardrahan and many others have been left without public wastewater infrastructure, as Irish Water refused to take responsibility, and as a result planning permission will not be granted for new housing developments in these villages."



“Given the scale of the housing crisis across Galway City and County it is absolutely outrageous that this issue has not been addressed. Potentially hundreds of new houses have been lost over the past number of years as a result, and all the while the housing emergency continues to escalate."



“This problem has been ongoing for a number of years and the Government have sat on their hands. Last year they finally announced a new funding scheme targeting the waste water collection and treatment needs of villages and settlements without access to public waste water services."



“However only €50 million has been put towards this scheme across the State, and only two villages in Galway, Craughwell and Clarinbridge, are in line to receive funding for wastewater treatment plants under the scheme. This is woefully inadequate and it is clear that the Government do not grasp the urgency of tackling this issue. It is particularly frustrating given that there has been a €1 billion euro underspend in the housing budget over the past 3 years."



“Providing public wastewater treatment facilities in villages across Galway would lead to a surge in the development of housing across the County, and go a long way towards tackling out of control house prices and rents. It is absolutely crucial that these developments take place. The Government must urgently increase investment in public wastewater infrastructure to ensure that no more housing opportunities are lost across County Galway in the years ahead. ENDS

