Executive needs formed now to fix the problems in our health service - Dillion

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has reiterated calls for the restoration of the Executive to fix the problems facing the health service and deliver high-quality care.

Speaking after an event marking 75 years of the NHS today at Stormont, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“Delivering universal healthcare that is free at the point of access and based on need is the fundamental premise of the now 75 years-old NHS.

“Over 13 years of savage and cruel Tory cuts have decimated public services and continue to drive funding away from health, leaving services at breaking point.

"Our health staff are working long hours in our hospitals, and they are stretched to the limit due to chronic understaffing levels right across health and social care.

“They deserve fair pay and working conditions. And rather than swinging the axe at our public services, the British Government needs to deliver this now for workers.

“We need an Executive formed now to fix the problems in our health service, to cut waiting lists, deliver transformation of services and ensure patients have the best quality of care.

“All parties committed to making health the number one priority, we are ready to get around the Executive table now and work together to make that happen now.”