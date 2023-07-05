'Assembly needed now to tackle holiday hunger' – Baker

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker has said the Assembly should be restored now to progress legislation to tackle holiday hunger.

Speaking after meeting with organisation Children in NI with Cathy Mason MLA today, Danny Baker said:

“The lack of an Executive and an onslaught of education cuts means that thousands of families are spending this summer without vital holiday hunger payments.

“These payments are a lifeline for families that depend on free school meals and help ensure that children get a hot meal during the school holidays.

“Many families are already struggling with increasing mortgage costs, increasing food costs and rising utility bills, so stripping this payment away will only add to the hardship they are facing.

“The DUP’s continued blockade of the Executive is heartless and irresponsible.

“We need an Executive formed now and parties working together around the table to progress legislation to tackle holiday hunger, to support families and legislate to end the constant cliff-edge over these payments.”