Children in need of mental health support can’t wait - Flynn

Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn has said children in need of mental health support can’t wait and urged the DUP to get back to work.



The West Belfast MLA said:

“Children in need of mental health support are left to suffer as frontline services are under attack from eye watering Tory cuts.

“Today I met the Department of Health to try and push plans to tackle the growing crisis within children’s mental health services.

“The new Mental Health plan would provide a pathway to improve the waiting lists and treatments available, so urgently needed by families struggling to get help.

“But the onus is on the DUP to end their blockade of the Executive of the institutions and give the health service the political leadership it so crucially needs.

“Children and their families can’t wait a day longer."