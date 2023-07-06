‘Families need urgent certainty over school places’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on the Education Authority to ensure children with special educational needs have certainty over school places.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“I am deeply concerned by reports that almost 400 children with special educational needs are still without a school place for September.

“The Education Authority must give urgent certainty to families on what preparations are in place for September and work to fulfil their statutory duty to ensure every child has a suitable school placement.

“Savage Tory cuts to education is deepening the pressure facing our education system, we need the Executive formed now and parties working together to protect public services and support children and families.”