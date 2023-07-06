Government must not repeat ‘shambles’ in school transport scheme – Sorca Clarke TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Education, Sorca Clarke TD, has urged the government to publish the overdue School Transport Scheme review.

The review began in February 2021 and the scheme is operating on a temporary basis in the meantime.

Speaking today in the Dáil, Teachta Clarke urged the government to conclude and publish the report so that families can be confident their child will have a place on school transport.

She said:

“These delays aren’t good enough. It is vital that this service is expanded significantly and that every pupil who wants to avail of school transport can actually do so.

“After the shambles government caused with School Transport last year that saw both Concessionary and Eligible students without a seat on the bus, and knowing the impact it had on families across the country, why haven’t you ensured that this Review, ongoing now for over two and a half years has been concluded, brought to government, and published?”

She added:

“Families are worried about whether their child will secure a place or not. These delays are unnecessary and unfair. Government must act quickly to give families the certainty they need to plan.”