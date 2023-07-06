Keltoi re-opening must include former staff – Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Addiction, Recovery and Wellbeing, Thomas Gould TD, has today called on the government to provide clarity on the proposal to reopen Keltoi Rehabilitation Unit next year.

Teachta Gould's comments come as a PQ response he received confirmed the Dublin-based facility is to be reopened as a dual diagnosis residential treatment unit, but continues to operate as an isolation facility.

The Cork North-Central TD said:

“I have raised the issue of Keltoi for the past number of years and found it very frustrating that there has been no timeline for its reopening.

"The news that the facility will reopen between April and June next year, offering a unique service as a state-run dual diagnosis residential facility is welcome. I look forward to the positive impact this will have on pathways of care in Dublin and across the state.

“However, there are still serious questions to be answered. Why was a one-of-its-kind facility, which operated successfully until it was closed in 2020, chosen as an isolation unit? And how was this decision made when not all bedrooms had ensuite bathrooms?

“Alongside this, former staff at Keltoi must be offered the opportunity to return to their positions.

"I am aware of a number of staff who have left the HSE because they were relocated to roles that didn’t suit their skillset and didn’t reflect their extensive experience.

"The process of rehiring these staff and recruiting new staff should begin before the end of the year to ensure the facility is ready to open in Q2 2024.

“State-run, public and free at the point of service facilities should be expanded across this state.

"It is deeply disappointing it took three years for the government to recognise the potential in Keltoi.

"I hope that this project will be the first of many to open across this state."