Molloy shocked by incident at underage GAA game

Sinn Féin MP Francie Molloy has wished the victims of a stabbing at a GAA game in Cookstown last night a full and speedy recovery and urged anyone with information to assist the police investigation.

The Mid Ulster MP said:

“News that two people were stabbed at an under-16 GAA game in Cookstown on Thursday night is shocking.

“I wish the victims a full and speedy recovery.

“The fact this incident took place at a game where young people were playing sport is concerning and deeply traumatising, particularly for the young people who witnessed it.

“It’s essential that these young people and children have the support and assistance they require over the coming days.

“I call on anyone with any information to assist the police in their investigation.”