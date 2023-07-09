O’Neill welcomes Biden’s continued support for restoring political institutions and agreements

First Minister Designate Michelle O’Neill has welcomed continued support from President Biden for the Good Friday Agreement and called on the British Government to prioritise restoring the Executive and Assembly.

Speaking before the US President meets the British Prime Minister in London tomorrow, Michelle O’Neill said:

“I welcome President Joe Biden’s continued and steadfast support for the Good Friday Agreement as he visits London today to meet with the British Prime Minister.

“It is clear that the issue of Ireland, and a better future for people here, remains high on the agenda for the US administration.

“The United States has been a key partner for peace in Ireland for decades, and ardent supporters of the peace process and I value that commitment.

“I raised with senior US officials last month in Washington the need for Rishi Sunak’s government to work with their partners in the Irish Government to prioritise restoration of the political institutions and the full implementation of Agreements without any more delay.”