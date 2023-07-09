Government must deliver for renters before Dáil breaks for summer - Eoin Ó Broin TD and Thomas Gould TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing, Eoin Ó Broin, and TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, have said the government must put in place a plan to give renters a break before the Dáil breaks for the summer.

They were speaking ahead of the party’s Dáil motion, to be debated on Tuesday, that calls on government to introduce a three-year ban on rent increases, introduce a refundable tax credit to put a month’s rent back in every private renter’s pocket, and deliver an emergency response to stem the rise in homelessness.

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"The longer this government is in power, the worse things will get.

"After 12 years of a Fine Gael government, propped up by Fianna Fáil for seven years, people cannot find an affordable place to rent or buy.

"Rents continue to spiral out of control and every month the record for the number of men, women and children in homelessness is broken.

"It's time for change. Renters need a break. It is time for a government that is genuinely committed to tackling these issues."

Teachta Gould, a member of the Oireachtas Housing Committee, said:

"On Tuesday, Sinn Féin will bring forward a motion to the Dáil calling for a three-year ban on rent increases and the creation of a refundable tax credit to put a month’s rent back in every private renter’s pocket.

"We are also demanding an emergency response to stem the rise in homelessness including a temporary reintroduction of the ban on no-fault evictions, and an expansion of the tenant-in-situ scheme for social and cost-rental tenants.

"Government must also use emergency planning and procurement powers, combined with new building technologies and vacant homes, to provide an additional stream of public housing to reduce the numbers of people in emergency accommodation.

"We simply cannot have a situation where the Dáil breaks at the end of this week for two months without the government taking action to give renters a break."

Sinn Féin’s motion can be read here.