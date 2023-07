Gildernew appeals to public to assist police

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has appealed to the public to assist a police investigation into the stabbing of a man in Dungannon.

Colm Gildernew said:

“A man was stabbed following an altercation near Scotch Street, Dungannon yesterday.

“These attacks have a severely damaging impact on our local community and must stop immediately.

“Anyone with information about this stabbing should bring it forward to the police immediately.”