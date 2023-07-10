Executive needed to support economic recovery - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has said the Executive must be restored to help businesses recover and create jobs.

The party’s finance spokesperson said:

“A new survey from Ulster Bank has revealed that trade for construction businesses and retailers is slow and, in many cases, hasn’t grown at all.

“The construction industry relies heavily on public sector contracts which have been paused or delayed as a result of one party’s blockade of the Assembly.

“These businesses need parties working together around the Executive table to provide leadership that can help strengthen the economy, expand businesses and create jobs. There should be no more delays.”