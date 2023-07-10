Time to form an Executive to help fix problems in health service - Dillon

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has expressed concern that emergency ambulance call response times are being missed. And said that an Executive is needed to tackle the problems facing the health service.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is concerning to learn that ambulance crews are continuing to miss the target response time for the most serious emergency calls, putting patients’ lives at risk.

“Like all areas of the health service, the ambulance service is under huge pressure and workers are burnt out, as a result of understaffing and 13 years of savage Tory cuts.

“This is yet another symptom of the damage that one party’s blockade of the Assembly is doing to deepen the crisis facing health.

“It is time to form an Executive and work together to fix the problems in our health service and support our public services.”