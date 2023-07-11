DUP should end blockade of Executive and get back to work – Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane has said the DUP need to end their blockade of the Executive and get back to work.

Responding to comments by the British Secretary of State, the North Belfast MP said there must be ‘no more delays’ in restoring the Assembly and Executive and called on the British Government to end its cycle of savage cuts.

John Finucane said:

"It’s now 18 months since the DUP collapsed the political institutions, and, frankly, patience has run out. The DUP need to end their reckless blockade of the Executive and get back to work immediately.

“The actions of this one party have abandoned our health service, our schools and our community services to merciless Tory cuts.

"Rather than confronting the political and economic vandalism of DUP, the Tory government in London is punishing ordinary families, workers and businesses.

“Restoring the Executive is the only defence our community has against Tory austerity. That must be the collective priority. No more excuses. No more delays. Sinn Féin is ready to work with others today to restore the Executive.”