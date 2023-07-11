Rose Conway-Walsh welcomes inquiry into historical licensing and prescribing of Sodium Valproate

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure and Reform, Rose Conway-Walsh TD, has welcomed cabinet approval to establish an inquiry into the historical licensing and prescribing of Sodium Valproate.

Teachta Conway-Walsh said:

“I have work closely over the years with all of the families and organisations that have campaigned for the establishment of an inquiry.

“Over 3,100 children were potentially exposed to valproate. Based on international data, it is estimated that 341 have experienced a major congenital malformation and over 1,250 children will have experienced some form of neuro-developmental delay.

“I would have preferred to have seen a statutory inquiry as it is a more robust approach to investigating historical wrongdoing.

“Now all efforts need to be turned towards ensuring we get the truth as to who knew what, when they knew it, and why nobody did anything to prevent it.

“Families have waited a long time for truth and justice. Now we must ensure that this inquiry delivers for the families.”