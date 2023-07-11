Sheehan requests urgent meeting with EA on school places

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has asked for an urgent meeting with the Education Authority to discuss ongoing uncertainty over school places for children with special educational needs.

The party’s education spokesperson said:

“I have requested an urgent meeting with the Education Authority to discuss our concerns about ongoing uncertainty over school places for children with special educational needs.

“It’s now mid-July and with school set to return in September, there is an onus on the EA to provide clarity to these children’s parents quickly on the next steps.

“Every child is entitled to a suitable school placement, and the Education Authority are obligated to ensure that happens.”