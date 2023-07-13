Dillon condemns ‘disgraceful attacks’ on ambulance workers

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has condemned ‘disgraceful attacks’ on ambulance staff and urged anyone with information to bring it forward to the police.

Speaking after the Ambulance Service confirmed that 11 workers were attacked, the party’s health spokesperson said:

“It’s totally unacceptable that 11 ambulance staff were subject to physical and verbal abuse and threats while responding to calls on the night of 11 July.

“My immediate thoughts and solidarity is with all those ambulance staff who were on the receiving end of these sickening attacks.

“There must be a zero-tolerance approach to physical and verbal abuse towards our health workers who are there to provide an emergency service and to keep people safe.

“Everyone should be able to turn up for work and to do their job free from threats, violence and intimidation.

“I would urge anyone with information on any of these attacks to bring it forward to the PSNI so that the individuals responsible can be held accountable under the law.”