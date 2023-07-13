Minister must engage on ‘move in the wrong direction’ on Tillage targets – Claire Kerrane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Agriculture, Claire Kerrane TD, has written to Minister McConalogue today, urging him to engage with Grain Growers on concerns around a decline in Tillage land coverage.

Concerns have been raised that Tillage coverage will reduce by up to 20,000 hectares of land in 2023.

Speaking today Teachta Kerrane said:

“I have been contacted by Tillage Farmers and Grain Growers who are very worried by reports that land covered by Tillage is set to drop, not increase this year.

“This is at a time when Government has set a target of reaching 400,000ha of Tillage coverage by 2030.

“This suggests a move in the wrong direction regarding Tillage targets, which is concerning.

“I appreciate there are a range of measures in place to support the Tillage sector, but these figures suggest there are other factors which are seeing a reduction in hectares covered, not an increased as intended.

“I know a Food Vision Tillage Group meeting took place recently and it is crucial that the insights and experiences of Tillage Farmers are taken on board as part of efforts to boost this important sector. This is a sector with huge potential for growth if it is supported to grow.

“I have written to Minister McConalogue to highlight these concerns and urge him to engage directly with representative groups, such as the Irish Grain Growers.

“It is important this decline does not become a trend and that we can meet our 2030 targets.”