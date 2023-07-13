GAAGO broadcasting GAA matches in Ireland without CCPC clearance must be explained - Imelda Munster TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Media, Imelda Munster TD, has written to the competition watchdog, Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), seeking clarification on GAAGO streaming GAA matches within Ireland.

Deputy Munster was speaking after both RTÉ and the GAA confirmed to her in the Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, and Media that GAAGO has not yet had clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to broadcast within Ireland.

Teachta Munster said:

“In 2017, GAAGO sought and received clearance from the CCPC to stream games abroad for the Irish Diaspora and for those who want to watch games while on holidays.

“But they have not received clearance to show games in Ireland, behind their paywall, as they have done this year.

“It has been a topic of concern, and indeed anger in some quarters, that GAAGO has cherry-picked certain GAA matches and put them behind a paywall this year.

“Many fans view this as being double-billed to see a match, as they already pay their licence fee for RTÉ or their TV subscription, which has always allowed them to view all televised games.

“The language in the CCPC determination allowing GAAGO to broadcast is quite clear as it says, ‘excluding the island of Ireland’.

“It is my opinion that GAAGO should not be putting GAA games in Ireland behind a paywall, and I have written to the CCPC seeking clarification on how they will deal with GAAGO operating without clearance.”