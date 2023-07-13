Sinn Féin TDs submit Bill to give Comptroller & Auditor General oversight of RTÉ accounts – Imelda Munster TD, Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, Brian Stanley TD, John Brady TD, Rose Conway Walsh TD
Following weeks of meetings scrutinising RTÉ’s use of public funds at both the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Media and Sport, a group of Sinn Féin TDs has submitted a Bill to the Ceann Comhairle and the Bills Office to give the Comptroller and Auditor General full oversight of RTÉ accounts.
The Bill is a collaboration between the Sinn Féin frontbench spokespeople who cover the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media – Imelda Munster TD (Tourism, Media and Sport) and Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD (Gaeilge, Gaeltacht, Arts and Culture) – as well as the party’s team on the Public Accounts Committee – Brian Stanley TD (Cathaoirleach) and John Brady TD as well as Teachta Munster – and spokesperson on Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform, Rose Conway Walsh TD.
The Explanatory Memorandum of the Bill sets out:
“Trust in the ability of RTÉ to exercise corporate governance and due diligence in the use of public funds has been lost in light of recent events. The current system, whereby oversight is conducted by the Board of RTÉ by commissioning the audit of accounts, is clearly unsatisfactory.
“Other public bodies, including the other national public service broadcaster TG4, are subject to oversight and auditing by the Comptroller and Auditor General. RTÉ should be subject to the same oversight.
“The purpose of this Bill is to amend the Broadcasting Act 2009 to remove the special rules allowing RTÉ to avoid the same oversight by the Comptroller and Auditor General that applies to TG4.”
The Bill seeks to amend section 109 of the Broadcasting Act 2009 in two places to ensure that both public service broadcasters, RTÉ and TG4, are subject to the same oversight by the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), by deleting the wording that sets out different treatment for each body.
It would also amend the Schedules of the Comptroller and Auditor General (Amendment) Act 1993 by removing RTÉ from the list of bodies exempt from oversight and including it explicitly in the list of bodies under the office’s remit.