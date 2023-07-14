“Onus now on Fianna Fáil & Fine Gael to back dedicated funding for Irish farmers in EU” - MacManus

Following this week’s European Parliament vote on the nature restoration law, Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has said that the Irish government must ensure that the final deal with the Council contains assurances for Irish farmers. Specifically, rewetting will be voluntary, and there must be a socio-economic impact assessment and a new dedicated fund for nature restoration.

The Midlands Northwest MEP also added that he believes that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael MEPs cannot abdicate their responsibilities. They must ensure that their parties in the Irish government, and their groups EPP and Renew, address the concerns of Irish farmers, fishers and producers in the interinstitutional negotiations, especially on funding, rewetting and the fear of new designations. MacManus said that Sinn Féin will continue to work to ensure that the final text reflects these concerns.

MacManus said:

“The nature restoration law that was endorsed today was a significant step towards reversing widespread loss of flora and fauna, but we also need to be conscious of the fact that farmers must be fully involved in this process. We must address their concerns.”

“The EU’s endorsed Sinn Féin’s amendments on having a socioeconomic impact assessment to tailor any measures or plan to suit Irish producers. This was a welcome development, but for this law to make headway, we need to be pragmatic.”

“It is critical that the Irish government and EU ensure that there will be voluntary rewetting, safeguarding of Irish family farmers‘ livelihoods, especially our hill farmers, participation of stakeholders in decision making on any measures and plans locally, and new dedicated funding and revenue streams for farmers, foresters and fishers alike to positively incentivise instead of penalising them. “

“This needs to be part of any final package, and Sinn Féin will keep pushing for these.” ENDS