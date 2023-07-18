Failure to manage National Children’s Hospital construction a fiasco - David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has described the latest revelations concerning the construction of the National Children’s Hospital a ‘fiasco’.

He has called on the Minister for Health to urgently get to grips with the situation.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“The construction of the National Children’s Hospital, predominantly on Fine Gael’s watch, has been a disaster.

“There is no certainty about a final cost or a final completion date. It is a fiasco.

“The hospital board and the contractor are now openly at war and all the while, costs are rising.

“In 2019, Stephen Donnelly branded the increase in costs associated with construction a ‘scandal’. At that time, the projected cost had increased to €1 billion. We are now at €2 billion and counting.

“Yet, under his leadership nothing has changed.

“Every timeframe we have been given has come and gone, and all we can see - all taxpayers can see - is more cheques being written, more money being spent, more delays and more cost overruns.

“We need a real completion date, we need a real timeframe and we need to do everything possible to ensure this project is brought back on track.

“There is a responsibility on the Minister for Health to get off the sidelines and show leadership, knock heads together and ensure the board and BAM are doing everything possible to make sure this project comes in on time.“