British travel scheme will hit all-Ireland tourism and jobs – Ó Donnghaile

Sinn Féin’s Seanadóir Niall Ó Donnghaile said today that the British government’s planned introduction of electronic travel authorisation requirements will harm all-Ireland tourism.

He was speaking after British minister Robert Jenrick rejected calls which was would have enabled tourists to travel north south without the ETA.

Sinn Féin’s Leader in the Seanad, said:

“The Seanad opposed the introduction of the ETA, which would result in restrictions on non-Irish and non-British nationals travelling across Ireland.

“Ireland’s tourism is all-island.

“This unnecessary paperwork would bring additional cost and inconvenience.

“It risks reducing the numbers of visitors to the north, with jobs lost in tourism and hospitality.

“This policy would also impact on some of those travelling between jurisdictions for work or study. Its ramifications will be far reaching.

“This is yet another example of a British Tory government in London bringing in laws which have no consideration as to how would work in reality in Ireland. They just don’t care.

“Sinn Féin will continue to campaign for an immediate halt to these unfair, unreasonable and unworkable proposals.” CRÍOCH/ENDS